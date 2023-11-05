Paredes scores for Wolfsburg in 2-2 draw with Werder Bremen in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — American winger Kevin Paredes has scored his first Bundesliga goal of the season for Wolfsburg but couldn’t prevent Werder Bremen fighting back to draw 2-2. The 20-year-old Paredes scored from close range to put Wolfsburg 2-1 ahead in the 59th minute after some good work from his teammates. Joakim Mæhle pulled the ball back and Lovro Majer set up Paredes with his heel. But Mitchell Weiser crossed for Rafael Santos Borré to equalize with a header six minutes later. Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix was sent off late with his second yellow card for a tactical foul. Promoted Heidenheim was hosting Stuttgart later Sunday.

