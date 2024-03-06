Paralympics organizers bar Russians and Belarusians from opening and closing ceremonies in Paris

BONN, Germany (AP) — Russian and Belarusian athletes have been barred from marching in this year’s Paralympics opening ceremony in Paris even if they are approved to compete as neutrals. The International Paralympic Committee set limits on athletes from the two countries which are stricter than the International Olympic Committee detailed for the Paris Games. The Paralympics and Olympics have broadly the same criteria for athletes to be approved as neutrals — that they have not actively supported the war, and are not tied to the military and national security agencies in Russia and Belarus.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.