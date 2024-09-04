Paralympics 2024: How does wheelchair fencing work?

PARIS (AP) — Wheelchair fencing at the Paralympic Games is held at the Grand Palais, blending history with intense competition. Athletes compete in stationary wheelchairs, relying on upper body agility and precision with foil, épée, or saber to score points by striking their opponent. The sport, rooted in 19th-century French tradition, features French commands like “En garde” and “Allez!” for bouts.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.