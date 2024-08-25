Paralympic social media accounts front traditional media with edgy take

PARIS (AP) — Paralympic athletes and even the International Paralympic Committee are raising their visibility on social media with content focusing on and even making fun of their physical disabilities. While outside commenters have found the images and videos in poor taste, athletes themselves are leaning in to highlighting their abilities alongside their disabilities. IPC spokesman Craig Spence says Paralympians have “a great sense of humor. They’re not wrapped up in cotton wool and protected from society.” The Paralympics begin in Paris on Aug. 28.

