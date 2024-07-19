Paralympic jumper Roderick Townsend has sights set on more medals

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — Roderick Townsend stands out at the U.S. Paralympic Track and Field trials, and it’s not just the purple singlet, white cleats and blonde hair. He’s trying to get back to a third Paralympics after having already previously won gold in the high jump twice and once in the long jump. Townsend got the crowd going for each of his six attempts at the long jump trial Friday. The Stockton, California native has an upper right shoulder impairment after sustaining nerve damage at birth. He competes in his top event, the high jump, on Saturday.

