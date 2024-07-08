Paraguay fires coach Garnero after winless Copa America

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — Paraguay has fired coach Daniel Garnero after a winless Copa America. Paraguay lost all of its group matches to Colombia 2-1, Brazil 4-1 and Costa Rica 2-1 in the ongoing tournament in the United States. Garnero, a 54-year-old Argentine, had been in the job for less than a year. The Paraguayan Football Association did not announce a successor. The team’s next challenges are in September in 2026 World Cup qualifying; Uruguay away and Brazil at home. Paraguay is in seventh place out of 10 after six qualifiers. Garnero managed Paraguay for 10 matches. His team scored only five times and conceded 13 since he took over in September from Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

