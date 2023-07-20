Par-5 18th causes havoc at British Open as Fowler and Thomas run up card-wrecking scores

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Much of the concern ahead of the British Open centered around the new par-3 17th at Royal Liverpool but the real headache proved to be No. 18. The par-5 finishing hole features a rare internal out-of-bounds running the entire right side and five bunkers surrounding the front of the green. It brought some of the world’s best players to their knees in the first round, literally in Rory McIlroy’s case. The tournament favorite’s round ended with the improbable sight of him standing with his right leg inside a bunker and his left knee on the downward slope beside it. He rescued par but others weren’t so lucky. Rickie Fowler made 8, Justin Thomas made 9 and Taichi Kho made 10.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.