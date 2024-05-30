Paqueta to stay in Brazil squad ahead of Copa America as he fights spot-fixing charges in England

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil says Lucas Paqueta can continue to play for the national team while he fights spot-fixing charges by the English Football Association. Paqueta plays his club soccer for West Ham and is alleged to have deliberately received yellow cards during Premier League matches to influence betting markets. He was charged with misconduct on May 23 and faces a long ban if found guilty by English soccer authorities. Paqueta has denied the charges but has yet to issue a formal response. Brazil says Paqueta will stay in the squad ahead of the Copa America starting June 20 and remains free to play in upcoming friendlies against Mexico and the United States.

