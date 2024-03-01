Paquetá recalled by Brazil for friendlies in Europe under new coach

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — West Ham midfielder Lucas Paquetá has been recalled by Brazil for the first time since an investigation began in August into suspicious betting. New Brazil coach Dorival Júnior named eight new players in the 26-man squad for friendlies against England and Spain this month. Brazil plays England on March 23 and Spain three days later. The betting allegations against Paquetá caused the collapse of his offseason transfer to Manchester City. He has not been charged by the English Football Association and has continued to play for West Ham.

