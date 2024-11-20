Paopao, Watkins lead No. 1 South Carolina to record 43rd straight win 77-45 over Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Te-Hina Paopao had 13 points and Ashlyn Watkins added 10 points and 11 rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina won its program-record 43rd straight win over Clemson 77-45 on Wednesday night. The Gamecocks shook off a slow start and took control with a 17-0 run over the final five minutes of the second quarter. It was South Carolina’s 14th straight victory in the rivalry series. Loyal McQueen led Clemson with 15 points.

