Paopao scores 17 as top-ranked South Carolina cruises past Florida 89-66 in SEC opener for both

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Te-Hina Paopao scored 17 points, Raven Johnson added 16 and top-ranked South Carolina opened Southeastern Conference play with an 89-66 drubbing of Florida. Bree Hall added 15 points for the undefeated Gamecocks, who won for the 55th time in their last 56 games and extended their conference winning streak to 17. The Gators lost their 16th straight in the series. This one was never close. Leilani Correa led Florida with 28 points.

