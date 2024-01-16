Paopao and Fulwiley score 14 each to keep No. 1 South Carolina perfect with 98-36 win over Kentucky

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Te-Hina Paopao and MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 14 points each and Ashlyn Watkins had her second career dunk as No. 1 South Carolina rolled past Kentucky 98-36 on Monday night. The Gamecocks are the country’s last undefeated team. Their day began with an MLK Day visit from Vice President Kamala Harris and ended with a bit of Showtime. The highlight was Watkins’ right-handed jam after stealing the ball in Kentucky end. She had the program’s first-ever dunk a season ago in a win over Clemson.

