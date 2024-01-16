Paopao and Fulwiley score 14 each to keep No. 1 South Carolina perfect with 98-36 win over Kentucky

By PETE IACOBELLI The Associated Press
South Carolina forward Ashlyn Watkins dunks against Kentucky during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nell Redmond]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Te-Hina Paopao and MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 14 points each and Ashlyn Watkins had her second career dunk as No. 1 South Carolina rolled past Kentucky 98-36 on Monday night. The Gamecocks are the country’s last undefeated team. Their day began with an MLK Day visit from Vice President Kamala Harris and ended with a bit of Showtime. The highlight was Watkins’ right-handed jam after stealing the ball in Kentucky end. She had the program’s first-ever dunk a season ago in a win over Clemson.

