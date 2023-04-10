Paolo’s Diary: Reflecting on Year 1 with the Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero’s rookie year with the Orlando Magic is over. In the sixth and final installment of his rookie diary with The Associated Press, Banchero talks about his plans for the summer and how excited he and the Magic are to keep building on their successes from this season. Banchero finished the year averaging 20 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. He’s the frontrunner to win the NBA’s rookie of the year award.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.