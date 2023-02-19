Paolo’s Diary: His 1st All-Star weekend is in the books

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero, in the fourth edition of his seasonlong diary for The Associated Press, recaps his first experience at NBA All-Star weekend. He took part in All-Star Friday by being in the Rising Stars games and was in All-Star Saturday as a competitor in the skills event. And for next year’s All-Star weekend, Banchero says his goal is to get into the actual All-Star Game.

