Paolo Maldini out as AC Milan’s technical director after reported break with US owner

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan has announced with a brief statement that Paolo Maldini’s tenure as the club’s technical director is over. The move follows reports of a rupture between Maldini and Milan’s new American owner Gerry Cardinale. The club statement says “AC Milan announces that Paolo Maldini concludes his role at the club, effective as of June 5, 2023.” Maldini and Cardinale reportedly diverged over how to handle the club’s approach to the transfer market. The 54-year-old Maldini was a longtime captain of Milan as a player and is a fan favorite so the move immediately drew protests from Rossoneri supporters.

