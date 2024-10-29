Paolo Banchero ties Magic record with a 37-point first half

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero tied the Orlando Magic record for points in a half on Monday night, scoring 37 in the first two quarters against the Indiana Pacers. Banchero, the league’s rookie of the year two seasons ago and an All-Star last year, was 13 of 17 from the field in the half. He also had seven rebounds and six assists. The 37 points tied the mark set by Tracy McGrady, also in the first half, for Orlando against Washington on March 10, 2004. McGrady finished that game with a club-record 62 points.

