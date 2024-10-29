Paolo Banchero ties Magic record with a 37-point first half. He finishes with a career-high 50

By The Associated Press
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) dunks between Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (22) and guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phelan M. Ebenhack]

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero tied the Orlando Magic record for points in a half on Monday night, scoring 37 in the first two quarters against the Indiana Pacers. He finished with 50 points, tying the fifth-highest scoring night in Magic history. Banchero, the league’s rookie of the year two seasons ago and an All-Star last year, was 16 of 26 from the field and finished with 13 rebounds and nine assists. The 37 points in a half tied the mark set by Tracy McGrady, also in the first half, for Orlando against Washington on March 10, 2004. McGrady finished that game with a club-record 62 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.