Paolo Banchero ties Magic record with a 37-point first half. He finishes with a career-high 50

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero tied the Orlando Magic record for points in a half on Monday night, scoring 37 in the first two quarters against the Indiana Pacers. He finished with 50 points, tying the fifth-highest scoring night in Magic history. Banchero, the league’s rookie of the year two seasons ago and an All-Star last year, was 16 of 26 from the field and finished with 13 rebounds and nine assists. The 37 points in a half tied the mark set by Tracy McGrady, also in the first half, for Orlando against Washington on March 10, 2004. McGrady finished that game with a club-record 62 points.

