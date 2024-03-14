Paolo Banchero scores 21, leads Magic over Nets 114-106

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 21 points and nine assists to lead the Orlando Magic to a 114-106 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

Six other Orlando players scored in double figures including Wendell Carter Jr., who had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Jalen Suggs, who scored 11 of his 14 points in the first quarter to help the Magic take a 17-point lead that kept them ahead the rest of the game.

Cam Thomas led the Nets with 21 points and eight rebounds.

Mikal Bridges scored all 17 of his points in the second half for Brooklyn, and Dennis Schroeder and Cam Johnson added 13 points each.

Suggs hit three 3-pointers and Orlando shot 67% in the first quarter to grab a 33-16 lead.

Thomas and Dennis Smith led a 16-5 run to close out the first half with Brooklyn behind just 61-54.

The Nets were down by eight early in the third quarter when Nic Claxton was called for a technical foul after his right elbow caught Suggs on the jaw. The first of three technicals on the Nets in the second half opened a 19-8 spurt that pushed the Magic’s lead back to double figures.

Schroeder scored the first five points of a 9-0 Brooklyn run that got the Nets back to within 98-90. But Joe Ingles responded with a 3-pointer that bounced high off the board and dropped in with 7:14 remaining.

The Magic shot 51.9% for the game, moving to 20-1 on the season when they shoot 50% or better.

