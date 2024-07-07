Paolini reaches Wimbledon quarterfinals after Keys retires with leg injury in 3rd set

LONDON (AP) — French Open runner-up Jasmine Paolini reached her first Wimbledon quarterfinal when Madison Keys had to retire with a leg injury at 5-5 in the third set of their fourth-round match. Keys had served for the match at 5-2 in the last set but then started limping more and more and needed a medical timeout to get her left leg worked on after Paolini made it 5-4. She had her left thigh taped as she served for the match for a second time but was broken again and was in tears by the end of that game, with her movement clearly restricted. Keys tried to play on but retired after Paolini hit an ace for 15-15 in the final game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.