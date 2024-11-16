Paolini leads Italy’s 2-1 comeback over Japan to reach BJK Cup semis

By The Associated Press
Italy's Jasmine Paolini celebrates after winning against Japan's Moyuka Uchijima during the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, at the Martin Carpena Sports Hall, in Malaga, southern Spain, on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Jasmine Paolini has won her singles and doubles to lead Italy past Japan 2-1 and back into the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup in Malaga. Paolini defeated Moyuka Uchijima 6-3, 6-4 to level the quarterfinal 1-1 on Saturday. She then went right back onto the indoor hard court to help Sara Errani beat Shuko Aoyama and Eri Hozumi 6-3, 6-4 to seal the win. Japan took the early lead when Ena Shibahara defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.  The fourth-ranked Paolini was a finalist at Wimbledon and the French Open.

