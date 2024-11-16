Paolini leads Italy’s 2-1 comeback over Japan to reach BJK Cup semis

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Jasmine Paolini has won her singles and doubles to lead Italy past Japan 2-1 and back into the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup in Malaga. Paolini defeated Moyuka Uchijima 6-3, 6-4 to level the quarterfinal 1-1 on Saturday. She then went right back onto the indoor hard court to help Sara Errani beat Shuko Aoyama and Eri Hozumi 6-3, 6-4 to seal the win. Japan took the early lead when Ena Shibahara defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. The fourth-ranked Paolini was a finalist at Wimbledon and the French Open.

