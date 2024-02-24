Paolini defeats Kalinskaya in comeback victory for Dubai title

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Jasmine Paolini earned the biggest victory of her career by defeating qualifier Anna Kalinskaya 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 to win the Dubai Championships title. The 26th-ranked Paolini fought back from a break down in both the second and third sets en route to her second career WTA singles title and first at the 1000 level. Kalinskaya had come through qualifying and defeated three top-10 players in a row — including No. 1 Iga Swiatek — to reach the final.

