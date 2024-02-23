Paolini beats Cirstea to reach final at Dubai Championships

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Jasmine Paolini of Italy held off Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 7-6 (6) to advance to the final of the Dubai Championships. Paolini saved six set points in the second set to reach her first WTA 1000 final where she’ll face either top-ranked Iga Swiatek or qualifier Anna Kalinskaya on Saturday. The 26th-ranked Paolini is a victory away from the second tour-level title of her career.

