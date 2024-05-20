PAOK beats Aris 2-1 to win Greek league for 4th time

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — PAOK will enter the qualifying rounds of the Champions League next season after beating fellow Thessaloniki club Aris 2-1 to win Greece’s Super League for the fourth time. PAOK held on to win despite playing the last 20 minutes with 10 men after Giannis Michailidis was sent off. It finished two points ahead of defending champion AEK Athens, which beat visiting Lamia 3-0. Third-place Olympiakos finished above fourth-place Panathinaikos after the bitter rivals drew 2-2.

