Panthers WR Adam Thielen will miss at least 4 weeks after being placed on IR with hamstring injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers will be without wide receiver Adam Thielen for at least four weeks. The veteran was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a hamstring injury. Thielen was injured while extending to make a diving touchdown catch near the end of the second quarter of Carolina’s 36-22 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The 34-year-old did not return in the second half. Jonathan Mingo, a second-round pick in 2023, or rookie first-round pick Xavier Legette will likely replace Thielen in the starting lineup on Sunday when the Panthers host the Cincinnati Bengals.

