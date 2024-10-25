Panthers without starting WRs Diontae Johnson and Adam Thielen for Sunday’s game at Denver

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young will be without starting wide receivers Diontae Johnson and Adam Thielen when he returns to the lineup against the Denver Broncos. Johnson was ruled out after missing practice with a rib injury. Thielen has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury, but was eligible to return to action this week. Rookie Xavier Legette, Jonathan Mingo and Jalen Coker are expected to get the majority of reps at wide receiver, while the Panthers likely will lean heavily on a run game led by Chuba Hubbard. Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton is doubtful after suffering a sprained right thumb in a car accident Tuesday.

