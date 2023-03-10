Panthers wish list includes adding tight end, defensive end

The Panthers biggest need is finding a quarterback, but that is expected to come through the NFL draft rather than free agency. The team will look to re-sign running back D’Onta Foreman and center Bradley Bozeman while also releasing or restructuring the contracts of others, including LB Shaq Thompson. Carolina has needs at several others positions other than quarterback, including tight end, wide receiver, defensive end and linebacker. Carolina would also like to sign defensive end Brian Burns to a long-term contract.

