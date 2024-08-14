Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson relishing return to role as top option with new team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Diontae Johnson is relishing the prospect of being a No. 1 wide receiver again. When Johnson was acquired by the Panthers in an offseason trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers, he was informed by new head coach Dave Canales that he’d be the primary option in Carolina’s passing game. Johnson is familiar with that role. From 2020-22, Johnson averaged 94 catches, 989 yards and five touchdowns per season, including a career-high 107 receptions for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021 for the Steelers.

