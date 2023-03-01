Panthers weighing options as quarterback hunt continues

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — It’s no secret the Carolina Panthers are planning to address their unstable quarterback situation again this offseason. Team officials have already met with free agent quarterback Derek Carr and the top three quarterbacks in this year’s draft Bryce Young of Alabama, Will Levis of Kentucky and C.J. Stroud of Ohio State. Also on the list are Anthony Richardson of Florida, Hendon Hooker of Tennessee and Max Duggan of TCU. Now the team must decide whether to sign the soon-to-be 32-year-old Carr or use the No. 9 overall draft pick to acquire a new quarterback. Or both.

