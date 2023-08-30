Panthers waive last year’s 3rd-round draft pick QB Matt Corral, claim 3 players off waivers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have waived quarterback Matt Corral. The team’s third-round draft pick in 2022 never played a regular down for the Panthers. Corral missed his entire rookie season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in a preseason game against the New England Patriots. Carolina claimed former New Orleans Saints tackle Calvin Throckmorton, former New York Jets linebacker Claudin Cherelus, and former San Francisco 49ers cornerback D’Shawn Jamison off waivers. Along with Corral, the Panthers also waived linebacker Chandler Wooten and wide receiver Derek Wright in corresponding moves. The moves mean the Panthers will head into the regular season with No. 1 pick Bryce Young and veteran Andy Dalton as the only two quarterbacks on the roster.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.