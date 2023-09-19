Panthers veteran LB Shaq Thompson carted off vs. Saints with ankle injury, ruled out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers inside linebacker Shaq Thompson was carted off the field with what the team said was a right ankle injury against the New Orleans Saints. Thompson was ruled out for the rest of the game. The team initially said he had a shin injury, then said after halftime he hurt his ankle. Thompson was injured late in the first quarter when Saints offensive lineman Trevor Penning and Panthers defensive lineman DeShawn Williams were engaged in a block and rolled up on the back of Thompson’s right leg as he was trying to make a tackle.

