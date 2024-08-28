Panthers use No. 1 slot on waiver wire to acquire 6 players one day after NFL roster cuts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers are taking full advantage of their No. 1 position on the NFL waiver wire. Carolina claimed six players one day after NFL teams were required to trim their roster to 53 players. Carolina claimed cornerbacks Keenan Isaac from the Buccaneers, Shemar Bartholomew from the Jets and Tariq Castro-Fields from the Commanders, linebackers Jamie Sheriff and Jon Rhattigan from the Seahawks and guard Jarrett Kingston from the 49ers. The Panthers waived wide receivers Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Jalen Coker, guard Cade Mays, cornerback D’Shawn Jamison, defensive tackle Jayden Peevy and safety Demani Richardson.

