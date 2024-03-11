Panthers upgrade O-line by agreeing to contracts with Robert Hunt, Damien Lewis, AP sources say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Three people familiar with the deals say the Carolina Panthers have agreed to contracts with guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the players can’t sign the contracts until the new league year begins Wednesday. Hunt is getting a five-year, $100 million contract that includes $63 million guaranteed. Lewis is receiving a four-year, $53 million deal that includes $27 million guaranteed over the first two years. The 6-foot-6, 330-pound Hunt started 55 games over the past four seasons with the Dolphins. Hunt was a second-round draft pick by Miami in 2020. Lewis started 61 games for Seattle over four seasons.

