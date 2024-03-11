Panthers upgrade O-line by agreeing to $100M contract with guard Robert Hunt, AP sources say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Two people familiar with the situation say the Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms on a five-year, $100 million contract with free agent Robert Hunt that includes $63 million in guaranteed money. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until the new league year begins Wednesday. Hunt started 55 games over the past four seasons with the Dolphins. The Panthers have undergone major offseason changes throughout the organization, with Dan Morgan taking over as general manager, Dave Canales as coach and Brant Tillis as salary cap specialist. The roster is expected to see plenty of turnover after the team finished with an NFL-worst 2-15 record.

