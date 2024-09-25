Panthers turn to youth to replace veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen on Sunday vs. Bengals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers will turn to a pair of young wide receivers to help fill the void of veteran Adam Thielen, who’ll miss at least four weeks recovering from a right hamstring injury. Coach Dave Canales has said he hasn’t determined if rookie Xavier Legette or second-year wideout Jonathan Mingo will start on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, but added that he expects both to see plenty of action along with veteran David Moore. Canales said the loss of the 34-year-old Thielen leaves the Panthers with some big shoes to fill. The injury to Thielen comes just as the Panthers passing game showed signs of life on Sunday with 36-year-old Andy Dalton making his first start of the season at quarterback.

