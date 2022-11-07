Panthers’ Tkachuk suspended 2 games by NHL for high-sticking

NEW YORK (AP) — Florida forward Matthew Tkachuk was suspended for two games by the NHL on Sunday for high-sticking Los Angeles goalie Jonathan Quick. The play occurred with 38 seconds remaining in the third period of the Kings’ 5-4 win over the Panthers on Saturday night when Tkachuk jabbed Quick in the head after the goalie had made a save and covered up the puck. Tkachuk will miss the Panthers’ game at Anaheim later Sunday night, and against Carolina on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.