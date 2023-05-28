Panthers’ Tkachuk says he’s rooting for both Tatum and Butler in playoffs

MIAMI (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk went to high school with Boston star Jayson Tatum in St. Louis. He now has Miami star Jimmy Butler wearing his Florida Panthers jersey for workouts. And everyone wants to know who Tkachuk is rooting for in the Boston-Miami matchup in the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals. Understandably, the answer is a bit complicated. In short, he’s rooting for both.

