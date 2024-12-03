Panthers team president Kristi Coleman selected CEO of Tepper Sports & Entertainment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers team president Kristi Coleman has been promoted to chief executive officer of Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE), owner David Tepper announced Tuesday, making her one of the highest-ranking females in the professional sports industry. Coleman will continue to serve as the Panthers president. Tepper said the leadership transition is part of a broader strategic initiative to enhance organizational effectiveness and collaboration by streamlining operations.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.