Panthers still expecting Aleksander Barkov back by Finland games, if not before

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers may get injured captain Aleksander Barkov back a bit quicker than expected. And if nothing else, he’s still on track to play when the Stanley Cup champions go to his native Finland for a pair of games next month. Barkov skated Thursday for the first time since leaving a game at Ottawa on Oct. 10 with a lower-body injury and could return to the Panthers’ lineup sometime on their upcoming road trip that includes an Oct. 24 game at the New York Rangers, an Oct. 26 game at the New York Islanders and an Oct. 28 game at Buffalo.

