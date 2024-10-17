Panthers still expecting Aleksander Barkov back by Finland games, if not before

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) is helped off the ice by teammates after crashing into the boards with Ottawa Senators center Tim Stutzle, not shown, during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Justin Tang]

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers may get injured captain Aleksander Barkov back a bit quicker than expected. And if nothing else, he’s still on track to play when the Stanley Cup champions go to his native Finland for a pair of games next month. Barkov skated Thursday for the first time since leaving a game at Ottawa on Oct. 10 with a lower-body injury and could return to the Panthers’ lineup sometime on their upcoming road trip that includes an Oct. 24 game at the New York Rangers, an Oct. 26 game at the New York Islanders and an Oct. 28 game at Buffalo.

