Panthers sticking with QB Andy Dalton after rough day in an ugly loss against the Bears

CHICAGO (AP) — Andy Dalton had provided a lift for Carolina since replacing Bryce Young. This time, it didn’t work out very well for Dalton and the Panthers. But coach Dave Canales is staying with his veteran quarterback. Dalton had just 136 yards passing before he was replaced by Young in the final minutes of an ugly 36-10 loss to the Chicago Bears. Playing behind a patchwork offensive line, Dalton was sacked three times and threw a costly interception. Canales says he made the switch at quarterback because he wanted to protect Dalton and give Young a chance to play. He says Dalton will start next weekend against Atlanta.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.