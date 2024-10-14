Panthers sticking with Andy Dalton at quarterback even after 2 interceptions in loss to Falcons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have lost three straight games since Andy Dalton delivered a feel-good win over the Las Vegas Raiders just days after first-year head coach Dave Canales made a bold move and benched 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young. But Canales said he has no plans to go back to Young. He said Dalton will start next week at Washington despite a costly fourth-quarter interception in a 38-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Dalton finished finished 26 of 38 for 221 yards with two first-half touchdown passes and two second-half interceptions against the Falcons.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.