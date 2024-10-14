Panthers sticking with Andy Dalton at quarterback even after 2 interceptions in loss to Falcons

By STEVE REED The Associated Press
Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) walks the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jacob Kupferman]

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have lost three straight games since Andy Dalton delivered a feel-good win over the Las Vegas Raiders just days after first-year head coach Dave Canales made a bold move and benched 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young. But Canales said he has no plans to go back to Young. He said Dalton will start next week at Washington despite a costly fourth-quarter interception in a 38-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Dalton finished finished 26 of 38 for 221 yards with two first-half touchdown passes and two second-half interceptions against the Falcons.

