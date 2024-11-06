Panthers stick with Bryce Young vs. Giants but QB’s long-term future in Carolina still unclear

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bryce Young will remain Carolina’s starting quarterback, even as his long-term future with the Panthers remains murky. Panthers coach Dave Canales said following Wednesday’s practice that Young will make his third straight start on Sunday in Munich, Germany, against the New York Giants. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, Young led Carolina to a come-from-behind 23-22 victory over the New Orleans Saints last weekend to improve to 3-17 as an NFL starter. However, Canales would not commit to Young starting beyond this week.

