Panthers special teams standout Sam Franklin out with broken foot; could return later this season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers will be without special teams standout Sam Franklin for the foreseeable future after he broke his foot in Saturday’s practice, according to coach Dave Canales. Canales said he is hopeful that Franklin will return at some point this season. Canales made the announcement after Monday’s practice, calling it a “big hit” for the Panthers special teams. Franklin has been with the Panthers for the past four seasons serving as a backup safety and on coverage teams.

