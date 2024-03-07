Panthers sign Forsling to 8-year extension, Gadjovich to a 2-year extension

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Florida Panthers goaltender Anthony Stolarz (41) celebrates with defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) after the team's win over the Buffalo Sabres in an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeffrey T. Barnes]

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Gustav Forsling came to the Florida Panthers four years ago simply looking for a chance. He earned a whole lot more. Forsling is the NHL’s leader in plus-minus this season by a wide margin. He and the Panthers have agreed to an eight-year extension, the team announced Thursday. He was slated to be an unrestricted free agent this summer, with this season the last he had on a three-year, $8 million deal.

