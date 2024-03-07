Panthers sign Forsling to 8-year extension, Gadjovich to a 2-year extension

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Gustav Forsling came to the Florida Panthers four years ago simply looking for a chance. He earned a whole lot more. Forsling is the NHL’s leader in plus-minus this season by a wide margin. He and the Panthers have agreed to an eight-year extension, the team announced Thursday. He was slated to be an unrestricted free agent this summer, with this season the last he had on a three-year, $8 million deal.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.