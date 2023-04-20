Panthers set to go with a QB with 1st overall pick in draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Decision time is fast approaching for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers have the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft and are still weighing their options at quarterback, although Alabama’s Bryce Young has emerged as the odds-on favorite to be the pick, according to Fan Duel Sportsbook. Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer downplayed any concerns about Young’s size — he was measured at 5-foot-10 and 204 pounds at the NFL scouting combine in February — being a consideration in the team’s decision. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud is considered Young’s biggest competition, although Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis are also in the mix.

