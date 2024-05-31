Panthers set team attendance record, fueled by another deep Stanley Cup playoff run

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The on-ice success story for the Florida Panthers is easy to see: They’re one win away from a second consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup Final. The off-ice success isn’t hard to figure out, either. With an 26th sellout of the season expected for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final on Saturday night, when the Panthers play host to the New York Rangers, Florida has already lured more fans to its rink this year than in any other in the team’s 30-season history. And the team’s ticket revenue has climbed 50% from where it was just two years ago, according to data shared with The Associated Press.

