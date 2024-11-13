Panthers scratch Sam Bennett vs. Devils with an upper-body injury

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett, the Florida Panthers’ second-leading scorer this season, was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday night’s game against the New Jersey Devils with an upper-body injury. Bennett had nine goals and six assists through Florida’s first 15 games, his 15 points trailing only Sam Reinhart on the team so far this season and representing by far his best start to a season. Bennett’s previous best through 15 games came two seasons ago, when he had 10 points. Mackie Samoskevich slotted into the forward lines in Bennett’s spot.

