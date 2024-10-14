Panthers say Matthew Tkachuk will be sidelined about a week with an illness

BOSTON (AP) — The Florida Panthers will be without forward Matthew Tkachuk for about another week because of an illness, meaning he could wind up missing at least six games. Tkachuk didn’t play in Saturday’s loss at Buffalo and the Panthers don’t expect him back until a home game against Minnesota on Oct. 22. Tkachuk’s illness comes with the Panthers already without one of their other star forwards. Captain Aleksander Barkov was hurt last week in a game against Ottawa and is week to week with a lower-body injury.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.