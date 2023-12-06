Panthers say goodbye to Spartanburg, will host training camp in Charlotte next summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are staying home next summer for training camp. The Panthers have joined a growing trend of NFL teams who’ve decided to streamline football operations by remaining at the team headquarters where they train year-round. The Panthers were one of just six NFL teams still hosting training camp away from their regular facilities. The Panthers have held training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., every year since the team began play in 1995, with the exception of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic when it was held in Charlotte. Wofford College is the alma mater of late Panthers owner Jerry Richardson, who sold the team to David Tepper in 2018.

