Panthers say goalie Spencer Knight is doing well and expected back in the fall

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito speaks during a news conference about the end of the season, the upcoming draft and next year's team, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marta Lavandier]

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Spencer Knight has been in contact with the Florida Panthers, and the team is working under the premise that the goaltender will be back with them this fall. Knight entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program in February and was not with the Panthers for the remainder of the season, including their run to the Stanley Cup Final.

