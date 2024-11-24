Panthers rookie tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders taken to hospital after landing on his neck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers rookie tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders has been transported to Carolinas Medical Center for further observations after suffering a neck injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He will not return to the game. Sanders caught a 10-yard pass near the sideline before being upended by Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie. He flipped in the air and landed on the back of his head and remained on the ground for several minutes as teammates gathered around him.

